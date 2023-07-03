Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A “devastating” flat fire that killed a woman and two young children in Cambridge was started by an e-bike that has been left charging, the fire service has said.

Gemma Germeney, 31, died at the scene in Sackville Close, Cambridge, in the early hours of Friday, while Lilly Peden, 8, and four-year-old Oliver Peden were taken to hospital where they both later died. A man in his 30s remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service concluded that blaze “started accidentally” and the “most probable cause was an e-bike”.

Area commander Stuart Smith said: “A fire investigation looks for the most probable cause and in this case, we believe that to be an electric bike that was charging.

“We know e-bikes and e-scooters are popular modes of personal transport at the moment and we are urging anyone with one to be aware of the potential risks and follow simple precautions to reduce the likelihood of the batteries overheating.

“We also know that regardless of the cause, devastating incidents like this make people think about fire safety in general at home and as well as having lots of information on our website, our fire safety team will be in the Sackville Close area over the next few days to share advice and offer reassurance.”

The fire service also urged people to avoid charging the battery of an e-bike or e-scooter overnight and warned users not to leave them charging for any longer than it needs to fully charge.

In an earlier statement issued on Saturday, Mr Smith called the incident “devastating and deeply upsetting,” adding, “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Emergency services were called to the flats at 1.08am on Friday, with more than 30 firefighters attending.

Crews arrived to find smoke issuing from the ground and first floor of a two-storey maisonette. The fire service said crews worked hard to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

A man in his 30s managed to escape the flat before crews arrived, but he suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The number of house fires caused by e-bike and e-scooter batteries jumped by 150 per cent in the past year, according to a Freedom of Information request.

Some 88 firefighter callouts were related to e-bikes fires last year in London alone – up 80 per cent on the 49 responded to in 2021.

Earlier this year, a woman and three children were taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation after a fire from a faulty e-bike lithium battery sparked a blaze at their south-east London home.

The spike in fires and callouts has prompted insurers Chartered Trading Standards Institute - CTSI – to warn shoppers to only buy e-bikes and e-scooters from reputable retailers.