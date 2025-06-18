Imperial beats Oxbridge in global university rankings for second year in a row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Imperial College London has been placed higher than the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge while 54 UK universities have dropped in global rankings.

The QS Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings have seen Imperial ranked as the top UK university, above Oxbridge, for the second year in a row.

Oxford fell from third to fourth place, while Cambridge fell from fifth to sixth in the global rankings for 2026.

Only Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US – which secured the top spot in the rankings again – outperformed Imperial College London.

In total, four British universities made the top 10 in the international league table, with University College London (UCL) retaining ninth place.

However, 54 UK universities dropped in the new rankings, released on Thursday, including the University of Glasgow, the University of Manchester, the University of Warwick and the London School of Economics (LSE).

Some 11 UK universities maintained their position in the 2026 table, while 24 improved their position, as the University of Sheffield and the University of Nottingham returned to the global top 100 at 92nd and 97th respectively.

Jessica Turner, chief executive of QS said: “The UK government is seeking to slash capital funding in a higher education system that has already sustained financial pressure, introduce an international student levy and shorten the length of the graduate visa route to 18 months from two years.

“This could accumulate in a negative impact on the quality and breadth of higher education courses and research undertaken across the country.

“While the UK Government has placed research and development as a key part of the recent spending review, universities across the country will need more support to ensure their stability going ahead.

“At the same time, global competitors are seeing their governments increase investment in higher education and research, leading to international peers gaining and, in many cases, overtaking UK universities in the QS World University Rankings.”

She added: “The UK has until now been one of the countries to dominate QS World University Rankings, but institutions in the country are facing heightened competition internationally.

“A targeted approach is necessary by both government and individual institutions to ensure that the higher education excellence the country is renowned for is secured for the future, essential to delivering productivity in a knowledge-based economy and attracting top global talent.”