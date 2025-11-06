Town’s ‘half dead’ Christmas tree replaced after council brands it a ‘disgrace’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Christmas tree described by a town council as an “absolute disgrace” that looked like it was “half dead or dying” has been replaced after the authority demanded a healthier specimen.

Wisbech Town Council in Cambridgeshire wrote on Facebook that it was “aware of the state of the real Christmas tree that has been delivered” and had “demanded a replacement”.

The authority said, in response to a question from a member of the public, the tree looked “half dead or dying. An absolute disgrace!!!”.

Terry Jordan, the council’s clerk, said the 35ft tree has now been replaced by a shorter one which stands at 28ft and is a “very good healthy specimen”.

He said the supplier had told them that hot weather this year had affected taller trees.

“When we went back to the supplier that’s what they were saying, because of the long period of dry weather trees have found it more difficult to get the nutrients and the water supply that they needed, and I think they said that applied to the larger trees,” he said.

He said the original tree was delivered on Wednesday and “on inspection we realised there were some areas where there appeared to be some dead branches and gaps in the tree”.

Mr Jordan added: “It’s a simple case of like when you order any goods that are not 100%, go back to the supplier.

“They’ve now sent a new tree which has now been installed.

“That is a very good healthy specimen and we are now happy.”

In 2023, the nearby town of March hit the headlines due to its wonky Christmas tree.

“Somebody then commented on the back of that that our Christmas tree was still in place a month after Christmas,” said Mr Jordan.

“That became a news story as well.”