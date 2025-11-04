Police force orders internal review into events before mass stabbing on train

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police force has commissioned an internal review into events in the lead-up to a mass stabbing on a high-speed train service.

Cambridgeshire Police previously said the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy the day before and two reports of a knifeman seen at a barber’s in Peterborough were being investigated.

The force said the teenager was non-fatally injured at 7.10pm on Friday before a man with a knife was seen at a barber’s in Fletton 15 minutes later, although this was only reported to police two hours later.

A second report of a knifeman was made at 9.25am on Saturday when he was still at the scene, but when police arrived 18 minutes later they could not find him.

The mass stabbing on the train happened on Saturday evening, and the train made an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon after passengers pulled emergency alarms and the driver took action.

Simon Megicks, Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police, said he has “commissioned an internal review of the events which occurred prior to the tragic events of Saturday evening”.

He said he welcomed the “additional scrutiny”.

Mr Megicks said the force had also referred itself to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is standard practice, but the referral “did not meet the criteria for a valid referral, so they are not investigating the matter”.

It comes as a train crew member who was seriously injured while trying to protect passengers was named as Samir Zitouni, known as Sam.

The 48-year-old customer experience host was working onboard the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London.

He “did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him”, his employer said, and he remains in hospital in a stable condition but critically unwell.

LNER said Mr Zitouni, who has worked for the firm for more than 20 years, has been credited with helping to save multiple lives after passengers came under threat.

Politicians have called for honours for Mr Zitouni and for passenger Stephen Crean, 61, who defended himself with nothing but his fists when the knifeman approached him.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said in a post on X: “Samir Zitouni and Stephen Crean are heroes who saved lives.

“They showed the best of Britain: putting themselves in harm’s way to protect others.

“They both deserve the George Cross in recognition of their incredible bravery.”

Shadow transport secretary Richard Holden called for Mr Zitouni to be “considered for recognition through the UK Honours system for acts of selfless and outstanding bravery” in a letter to the Cabinet Office shared on X.

Downing Street said bravery awards were a matter for the Honours Committee but “it’s very clear that this man’s bravery saved lives and we pay tribute to that”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s a matter for the honours system, but I don’t think anyone can doubt the level of bravery and character that this man showed in the moment to defend and protect the lives of innocents.”

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “In a moment of crisis, Sam did not hesitate as he stepped forward to protect those around him.

“His actions were incredibly brave, and we are so proud of him, and of all our colleagues who acted with such courage that evening.”

Mr Zitouni’s role is customer experience host, which largely involves providing onboard catering.

His family said in a statement released by LNER: “We are immensely proud of Sam and his courage.

“The police called him a hero on Saturday evening, but to us – he’s always been a hero.”

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said Mr Zitouni’s “remarkable quick thinking and selfless action saved lives and he has demonstrated bravery beyond measure”.

Anthony Williams, 32, was remanded into custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 10 counts of attempted murder over the train incident.

He is next due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 1.