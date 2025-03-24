Police appeal after four alpacas and sheep shot dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have launched an appeal after four alpacas and a sheep were shot dead in a “highly distressing” incident.

The shooting happened between 6pm on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday off Main Street in East Hatley, Cambridgeshire Police said.

A fifth alpaca was also shot in the face, but survived the attack.

In a Facebook post, a local resident said four alpacas were “shot in the head and killed”, one ewe had been “massacred” by dogs and another alpaca had been wounded.

Officers have carried out house-to-house inquiries and are now asking anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

Sergeant Tom Nuttall said: “This was a highly distressing crime that has caused death and serious injury to defenceless animals.

“I would encourage anyone who knows anything about this offence to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, has been asked to call 101, quoting reference 35/20844/25, or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.