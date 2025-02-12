Health experts condemn ‘infuriating’ figures showing rise in fast food shops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health experts have condemned “infuriating” figures showing the number of fast food shops is growing in England per 100,000 population.

Katharine Jenner, director of Obesity Health Alliance (OHA), said fast food companies were “eroding healthy eating opportunities”, while the British Heart Foundation (BHF) called for Government action over a “food system which is unfair to people in deprived areas”.

The new analysis shows Camden in north London has replaced Bury in Greater Manchester as the area of England with the most fast food outlets per population, while Blackpool, Manchester and Tower Hamlets in London all remain near the top of the list.

Almost every local authority area in England has seen the number of fast food shops per population either grow or stay broadly similar over recent years.

This is happening at a time when the food industry should be making healthy food more appealing and affordable, not actively working against it Katharine Jenner, OHA

The findings have been published by the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities (OHID) and cover a range of shops selling foods such as burgers, pizza, kebabs, chicken, Indian takeaways, Chinese takeaways, and fish & chips.

Ms Jenner said: “The findings are infuriating – almost every local authority has seen the number of unhealthy food outlets per population either grow or remain largely unchanged in recent years.

“This is happening at a time when the food industry should be making healthy food more appealing and affordable, not actively working against it.

“Evidence-based measures incentivising companies to promote, advertise, and sell healthier food are supported by the public.

“We deserve better and we can’t let the food industry continue to profit off our poor health. We can’t afford to wait any longer.”

Becky Elliott, head of policy at the BHF, said: “We know that the easy availability of fast food on people’s doorsteps is damaging to heart health, so it is disappointing to learn that the number of takeaway outlets in most communities has either grown or is showing no sign of decreasing.

“Poorer areas of the UK generally have a higher number of fast-food outlets in their local communities, which is yet another example of how our food system continues to be unfair to people in deprived areas already struggling with higher levels of heart and circulatory disease.

“We know that overconsumption of foods high in fat, salt and sugar can increase the risk of heart and circulatory conditions and, whilst the recently updated National Planning Policy Framework guidelines are a step towards building healthier communities, we need Government to take further action to ensure that everyone has access to healthier options.”

The new OHID data shows that, across England as a whole, there were 116 fast food outlets per 100,000 population in 2024, up from 98 per 100,000 in 2017.

Only a handful of areas have seen a decline in fast food outlets – while Wokingham in Berkshire has retained its status as the area with the fewest outlets per population.

The figures show that in 2024, Camden had an estimated 417 fast food outlets per 100,000 population, up sharply from 205 per 100,000 in 2017, when the data was last compiled.

Westminster, another London borough, ranked second with 248 per 100,000, followed by Blackpool (226), Southwark in London (205) and Manchester (183).

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “Camden is a world-famous, tourist hotspot and we know many visitors will grab food on the go either before or after gigs, theatre and night-time events, or before they get their train home after a day out in London.

“We support our residents to access healthy food and to follow a balanced diet, and there’s lots of community food projects and food growing initiatives in Camden helping with this.”

PA news agency analysis of the OHID data shows Bury topped the list in 2017 with 256 outlets per 100,000 population, but dropped to 166 in 2024, ranking it in 10th place.

Hackney in London ranked 58th in 2017 with 107 outlets per 100,000, but in 2024 had climbed to ninth place, with 166 per 100,000.

Also entering the top 10 is Liverpool, up from 20th in 2017 to seventh in 2024, with 175 per 100,000.

Heading in the other direction is Hartlepool, down steeply from fourth to 37th (138 per 100,000), and Darlington, dropping from fifth to 25th (145 per 100,000).

The analysis also shows that fast food outlets per head of population in the most deprived areas of England are double the level in the least deprived areas, at 147 per 100,000 compared with 73 per 100,000.

“On average, the local authorities with a higher deprivation score, which include several large city authorities, have a higher number of fast food outlets per 100,000 population,” the OHID said.

What is of particularly concern is the prevalence and density of fast food outlets is closely linked with level of deprivation, where areas experiencing higher levels of poverty - such as Camden and Bury - often have a higher number of fast food outlets Dr Jordan Beaumont, Sheffield Hallam University

“Prevalence of obesity in England increases with increasing levels of deprivation and fruit and vegetable consumption decreases with increasing levels of deprivation.”

Local authorities have responsibility for neighbourhood planning and licensing of food premises, as well as responsibility for public health for their resident population.

The OHID said some local authorities with larger numbers of fast food outlets may be areas where people travel in for work or who have visitor populations.

In addition, some people are likely to travel in person to neighbouring areas to visit fast food outlets.

As such, data showing the fast food outlets located in an area may underestimate the exposure to fast food for local residents.

Dr Jordan Beaumont, lecturer in food and nutrition at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “The new OHID data shows a concerning increase in the presence of fast food in our food environment.

“We know that exposure to fast food outlets increases the likelihood of consuming fast foods – those most exposed to fast food outlets are around 50% more likely to consume fast foods – but the relationship is complex.

“What is of particularly concern is the prevalence and density of fast food outlets is closely linked with level of deprivation, where areas experiencing higher levels of poverty – such as Camden and Bury – often have a higher number of fast food outlets.”

Mr Beaumont said attempts to limit exposure to fast foods, such as through school exclusion zones, were having a positive impact on health of local communities, but outlets also sell through the “virtual food environment”, such as apps and online delivery firms.

Tracy Parker, senior dietitian at the BHF, said: “Takeaways and restaurant meals have become an increasingly significant part of many people’s diets.

“And often, the foods we choose are higher in calories, saturated fat, salt and sugar, and in larger portions than we’d normally eat.

“Over time, eating too many foods that are high in salt, saturated fat and sugar can increase our risk of heart and circulatory diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes.”