Kids Company charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh dies aged 61

Iranian-Belgian social justice campaigner was forced to step down from Kids Company in 2015

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 02 January 2024 21:13
Camila Batmanghelidjh has died aged 61

(PA Archive)

Kids Company charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh has died aged 61, according to reports.

Batmanghelidjh started the charity in 1996 in south London to support deprived and vulnerable children and young people living in cities.

The Iranian-Belgian social justice campaigner was forced to step down in 2015 following allegations of financial mismanagement but she was later cleared of wrongdoing.

Later that year, the charity collapsed following unsubstantiated reports of sexual abuse.

According to reports, Batmanghelidjh died on Monday after a lengthy illness.

More follows.

