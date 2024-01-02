Kids Company charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh dies aged 61

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kids Company charity founder Camila Batmanghelidjh has died aged 61, according to reports.

Batmanghelidjh started the charity in 1996 in south London to support deprived and vulnerable children and young people living in cities.

The Iranian-Belgian social justice campaigner was forced to step down in 2015 following allegations of financial mismanagement but she was later cleared of wrongdoing.

Later that year, the charity collapsed following unsubstantiated reports of sexual abuse.

According to reports, Batmanghelidjh died on Monday after a lengthy illness.

