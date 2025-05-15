Charles and Camilla arrive in Bradford to mark City of Culture celebrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen have arrived in Bradford to celebrate the people and heritage of the current UK City of Culture.

Charles and Camilla were welcomed by a performance from Paraorchestra, an ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians.

Crowds had gathered alongside crash barriers outside the venue Bradford Live to see the royal couple arrive for a visit that will set the seal on the year-long celebrations.

Bradford was chosen as the UK City of Culture over 20 other bids in May 2022 by the Government to showcase its best in music, the arts and heritage.

Bradford 2025 is taking place throughout Bradford District, an area of 141 square miles across West Yorkshire.

It features performances, exhibitions, events and activities inspired by the variety in the landscape, from the city’s historic centre to the surrounding countryside with a focus on the people of Bradford, from local artists to the diverse communities who call the city home.

Shanaz Gulzar, creative director, and Dan Bates, executive director, of Bradford 2025, said: “We are delighted that Their Majesties The King and Queen are visiting Bradford.”

The senior figures behind the project said they were looking forward to sharing “some of the highlights of what this city and district has to offer during this momentous year as UK City of Culture – a year which is helping to drive confidence and investment, bringing communities together to share in Bradford’s vibrant cultural offer, and enabling skills and talent development to shape the future of one of the UK’s youngest and most diverse cities”.

In the village of Thornton near Bradford, the Queen visited the house where the Bronte children, Charlotte, Patrick Bromwell, Emily Jane and Anne were born.

The terraced property in Market Street was built at the turn of the 19th century and was the first parsonage of the children’s parents Patrick and Maria.

All four children were born in front of the fireplace – the original of which still exists – and lived there for five years before the family moved to nearby Haworth on the edge of the moors.

Charlotte went on to write Jane Eyre, Emily authored Wuthering Heights and Anne wrote The Tenant Of Wildfell Hall.

On Thursday, Camilla officially opened the Bronte Birthplace which aims to tell the story of the literary family from cradle to grave.

The house is now in public ownership after a two-year campaign which attracted more than 700 investors and achieved national recognition and grants from Bradford 2025, the Community Ownership Fund, the National Lottery Fund and Rural England.

The Queen was shown around the regenerated building as she met committee members and volunteers.

She also spoke to pupils from St Oswald CE Primary School in Bradford who have taken part in the Be More Bronte project – an education programme developed to spark a love of literature and reading and also show that, just like the Bronte sisters, anything is possible with ambition and hard work.

Postcards were filled in by the children, on what career they aspired to, and will be kept at the house.

School headmistress, and Bronte Birthplace committee member, Gillian Wilson asked the Queen if she wanted to write a postcard message.

Camilla wrote “Be More Bronte” and was complimented by eight-year-old Paige Booth who said: “Nice handwriting.”

The Queen smiled and said: “My very bad writing.”

She went on: “It will be interesting when you all come back and see if you have managed to achieve what you wrote on the card.”

Paige said: “I think I have already decided to become an author.”

Camilla said: “Well then lots of people when they come back will be reading your books.

“I think you are all doing brilliantly and I shall be looking out for those authors.”

She later unveiled an easel plaque to commemorate the opening.

The chairwoman of the Bronte Birthplace, Katharine Barnett, said: “It is such an honour to welcome Her Majesty the Queen to the birthplace of the Bronte children.

“This house is where the story began, and this moment feels like the true beginning of a new chapter for Thornton and the Bronte legacy.”