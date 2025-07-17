Queen Camilla pictured in new photo released to mark 78th birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday.

Camilla was pictured smiling in the sunshine and leaning on a metal gate in front of a meadow at her Wiltshire residence Ray Mill House.

The image shows the Queen looking relaxed and wearing a turquoise dress in a Liberty fabric printed with a rainforest of toucans, lemurs and monkeys.

Last year, Camilla was on duty on her birthday attending the State Opening of Parliament at the King’s side.

This year, she is said to be spending the day privately.

The King, who is still being treated for cancer, is known to have been buoyed by his wife’s support since his diagnosis last year.

The pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at the start of April and have had a busy run of engagements, including hosting a state visit by the French president last week, ahead of their upcoming annual summer break to Scotland.

In the birthday portrait taken by photographer Chris Jackson earlier this month, Camilla can be seen wearing gold drop earrings, a delicate gold bracelet, a gold ring composed of circular plaques on her pinky finger, her wedding band and her five carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring as she places her hands together while resting on the gate.

On Wednesday, the Queen was gifted a roll of clingfilm for her birthday in a special holder when she visited a nuclear-powered submarine in Plymouth.

The wrapping was used to fix a defect in the main engines of HMS Astute.

“There’s nothing more useful, brilliant, how wonderful,” the Queen remarked about the present which had a small plaque with the words “Clingflim keeping nuclear submarines at sea”.

Camilla is also to be made a Vice Admiral – a honorary role – in recognition of her support of the Royal Navy, it was announced the same day.