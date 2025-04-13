Charles and Camilla hear music written for their 20th anniversary at service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King and Queen have attended a church service near Balmoral where they heard a new piece of music celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Charles and Camilla waved to onlookers as they exited their car outside the tiny granite Crathie Kirk, which is near Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on Sunday.

Charles was in a kilt and tweed jacket while Camilla wore a blue coat with a tartan lapel and a red hat decorated with a feather.

Queen Elizabeth II was a regular and devout worshipper at the church.

Before entering the church the couple were given a hand-written manuscript of the new piece, called The Weather of My Being, by its composer Professor Paul Mealor.

Professor Mealor, who has created music for a number of royal events including Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding and several of Charles’s birthdays, also gave the the Royal couple a volume containing all the music he composed for their coronation in 2023.

The composer said he decided to mark Charles and Camilla’s anniversary by “set(ting) great poetry to music”, which he said combined the King’s love of music with the Queen’s love of literature.

He went on: “So I wrote it, and then sent it to them, and then they said, ‘why not perform it now, just literally after the wedding anniversary?’

“So we had the premiere today at the service, which was very powerful”.

The new piece was performed by St John’s Festival Choir during the hour-long service.

Asked for their reaction to hearing the performance Professor Mealor said: “They were beaming, it was very nice, and they thanked me very much at the end.”

He added that they were “very touched” to have been given the manuscript of the new piece.

The piece is made up of three anniversary songs, with each designed to reflect a different aspect of enduring love.

The first song, to a poem by Daniel Hoffman, compares love to the seasons – ever-changing and ever staying the same, while giving a nod to Charles’ love of nature and the environment.

The second is a setting of words from the Bible’s Song of Solomon, and is about the desire for a profound and unwavering love while reflecting Charles and Camilla’s faith.

The third and final song is a setting of Robert Burns’ famous poem A Red Red Rose, and reflects Camilla’s love and support of literature and reading, as well as the Royal couple’s love of Scotland, where they celebrated their honeymoon in 2005.

The composer added: “Today is very special because this is the place where they spent their honeymoon, in Birkhall, and so it was lovely, pretty much on the time that they would have been doing that 20 years ago, that we performed this new piece.

“So for me, that was the special thing, and that each of the texts, each of the lyrics, has a real connection to Their Majesties.

“I thought that that was powerful, and then trying to add something new with the music, like any song. So it was very special. Then having all my friends sing it was lovely.”

The couple’s actual anniversary on Wednesday fell during their state visit to Italy.

During their tour, they met with the convalescing Pope at the Vatican and enjoyed a state banquet in their honour.

Speaking to the British press during a school visit in the middle of the tour, which ended on Thursday, Camilla said her husband – who is receiving ongoing treatment for cancer – “loves his work” and wants to do “more and more and more” as he gets better, adding: “That’s the problem.”