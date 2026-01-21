Queen adds a touch of Spice to royal visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen was joined by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner as she visited a cancer support charity to meet people living with the disease.

Camilla arrived at Maggie’s Cheltenham centre in Gloucestershire on Wednesday afternoon to mark the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

Just over a month ago, the King, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2024, shared the good news that his schedule of treatment was being reduced in the new year, describing it as a “personal blessing”.

Camilla’s official engagement took place on the same day her stepson the Duke of Sussex started giving evidence in London as part of his High Court battle against the publisher of the Mail over alleged unlawful information gathering.

Halliwell-Horner was invited as a guest for Camilla’s visit as she is a supporter of Maggie’s.

The Queen arrived under a clear umbrella due to the rain.

After being introduced to various guests, including the Mayor of Cheltenham, she warmly embraced the former popstar and asked: “How nice to see you. Is this your first visit?”

Halliwell-Horner replied: “Yeah, amazing.”

The Queen, who is president of the charity, met NHS and centre staff and people living with cancer to hear how they have been supported by Maggie’s.

She unveiled a portrait of herself by artist Eileen Hogan, and heard about the revamped garden at the centre.

During a short speech, the Queen said it was a “huge pleasure” to return to the Cheltenham centre to celebrate the charity’s 30th anniversary and recalled when she first met the late founder Maggie Keswick Jencks.

“I first met Maggie many years ago, in the ‘swinging sixties’, when I ventured into her beautiful and cool boutique, AnnaCat,” she said.

“I remember her then as being warm, funny and generous. And it was with those characteristics that she confronted her cancer diagnosis in 1988, at the age of 47.

“She understood – for herself and for others – the importance of feeling in control, rather than a helpless victim.

“She knew how vital it is to have access to information about treatment and the various options available.

“Above all, Maggie was convinced that people living with cancer crave a beautiful, comforting environment as they face the unknown.

“A place where they need not pretend to be fine, where they can receive expert support, sympathy and a cup of tea – and where laughter can come as naturally as tears, because sometimes that’s what’s wanted.”

The Queen has been president of Maggie’s since 2008 and has visited 18 of its 27 centres.

The first Maggie’s opened in the grounds of the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, in 1996.

It offers care for people impacted by cancer, including free psychological, emotional and practical support, with no appointments necessary for the drop-in sessions.

Both the King and the Princess of Wales were diagnosed with cancer almost two years ago, with Kate announcing she was in remission at the start of 2025.