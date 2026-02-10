Queen amused by suggestion US politics is ‘never boring’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen appeared amused by the suggestion US politics is “never boring” as she attended a service to mark the 650th anniversary of the Guild of St Bride at the “journalists’ church” in Fleet Street.

Based at St Bride’s Church in the City of London, the guild, of which Camilla is patron, received its royal confirmation from King Edward III in 1375.

Wearing a dark green blazer and skirt with a feathered hat, the Queen joined the congregation for a service recognising the guild’s work, before greeting journalism students supported by the guild’s bursary.

In the church crypt, Camilla met Rozina Sabur, national security editor at The Telegraph and a former recipient of the £4,000 bursary awarded to students studying journalism at City St George’s, University of London.

When Ms Sabur told the Queen she had spent eight years covering US politics in Washington DC before taking up her current role, she replied the task sounded “very interesting”, prompting laughter.

“Yes, never boring,” Ms Sabur replied.

“Never boring,” the Queen echoed, with a laugh.

Charlotte Galea, 23, from Chatham, Kent, is the latest recipient of the bursary and is studying for her master’s in journalism.

Hearing of Ms Galea’s hopes to write features or opinion pieces, Camilla replied: “I hope it goes well, I’m sure it will.”

“It was very surreal,” Ms Galea said of meeting the Queen.

“I commute to uni, so I woke up this morning in my mum’s house in Kent, got the bus to the train station, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be meeting Her Majesty’.

“She was really lovely, really, really kind. Very ordinary, exactly what you would want from a royal.”

Ms Galea said the bursary means “everything” to her, adding: “I wouldn’t be able to get into journalism without it, it’s so closed off to people who don’t have money.

“It was a lifeline really. I feel so equipped to go out into the world and do the things I really want to do.”

The church has long had links with the royal family.

The late Queen Elizabeth attended its 1957 rededication service with her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, to mark the bombed-out church’s restoration after the Blitz.

In 1975, the King, then Prince of Wales, attended a service to commemorate the guild’s 600th anniversary.

The church rector, Rev Canon Dr Alison Joyce, described St Bride’s as a “spiritual home” for printers and journalists.

In 1500, Wynkyn de Worde built London’s first printing press next to St Bride’s.

National newspapers soon followed the printing industry to Fleet Street.

Within the church lies a Journalists’ Altar, which commemorates those working in the industry who have died, are held hostage or missing.

The church holds an annual service to remember them.