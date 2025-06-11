Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly reportedly named in King’s Birthday Honours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are among the people recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, according to reports.

The two TV presenters, who have fronted the series together since 2014, will be recognised in this year’s list which will be revealed on Friday, The Daily Mail said.

Queen Camilla, who attends Silver Swans – classes for elderly ballet dancers run by the Royal Academy of Dance – is known to tune in to BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and has described herself as one of Strictly’s “greatest fans”.

Winkleman, 53, is also behind the gameshow, The Traitors, for which she took home the 2023 award for Entertainment Performance at the Baftas.

The London-born broadcaster formerly presented on BBC Radio Two until 2024, helming different slots and programmes on the station including the comedy quiz series Hot Gossip, the Claudia Winkleman Arts Show and Claudia On Sunday.

Her co-host, Daly, 56, presented the series since it first launched in 2004 alongside the late Sir Bruce Forsyth until he stepped down from the role in 2014.

During that time the model took part in the 2008 Strictly Children In Need special where she won the title with professional dancer Anton Du Beke.

The recognition comes amid a turbulent year for the Strictly team with reports alleging inappropriate behaviour from contestants and professional dancers.

Most recently, EastEnders star James Borthwick was suspended from the BBC after a video emerged of the actor using a disabled slur on set of the dance programme.

This comes after Welsh opera singer and BBC Radio Wales presenter, Wynne Evans, said he had been dropped by the BBC, following an apology saying that he used “inappropriate language” during the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

In 2024, the BBC launched a review into professional dancer Giovanni Pernice after accusations from contestant Amanda Abbington of “inappropriate, mean, nasty bullying” behaviour during her time on the 2023 series.

Italian dancer Pernice, who “rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”, and welcomed the conclusion of a BBC review which upheld “some, but not all” of the complaints made by the actress against him.

David Beckham is expected be awarded a knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours, according to reports last week, having previously been awarded an OBE in 2003.