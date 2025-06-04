Queen to appear in favourite author’s new crime thriller about killer in Palace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen is to star in a new crime novel alongside her favourite fictional detective.

Peter James’s latest Detective Superintendent Roy Grace thriller centres on a race to stop a killer at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla is depicted travelling aboard the Royal Train when disaster strikes and it derails, and a trusted aide is shot by a sniper, leading Grace to head to the Palace to investigate, the Daily Mail revealed.

The Queen is understood to have been aware of the book.

James – one of Camilla’s favourite authors – is said to have carried out extensive research about the famous royal residence.

In the publicity for the novel, publisher Pan Macmillan describes James as the “Creator of Her Majesty Queen Camilla’s favourite fictional detective”.

It says of the plot: “A tragic accident or a planned attack?… Despite all the evidence, Roy Grace is not convinced the Queen was the intended target… Failure at this level is not an option. But time is running out before a killer in the Palace will strike again.”

The also King features in The Hawk Is Dead: A Killer In The Palace, which is due out in October.

The Queen, a voracious reader and passionate supporter of a number of literary charities, previously recommended James’s blockbusters as part her Reading Room book club.

In 2021, she visited the set of Grace – ITV’s television adaptation of James’s books which stars John Simm as the troubled but methodical detective – and joked about asking for a cameo role.

She told James: “I love your books. I’ve read them all, cover to cover.”