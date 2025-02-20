Queen pays tribute to centre which improves lives of abused women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has paid tribute to staff from a leading domestic abuse centre for changing the lives of the survivors it helps.

Camilla’s words of praise followed a private meeting with a small group of women supported by the Asian Women’s Resource Centre (AWRC) celebrating 45 years of vital help for those from all cultures across London.

The AWRC tackles a range of issues from forced marriages and coercive control to honour-based abuse and is also a women’s centre providing holistic support, like art therapy, from its offices in Harlesden, north-west London.

When introduced to a worker specialising in female genital mutilation from Forward, a charity campaigning to end violence against women and girls, the Queen told her: “It’s terrifying isn’t it, that it’s still happening.”

After chatting for more than half an hour with the survivors, the Queen walked upstairs to meet AWRC staff and told one worker about her conversation.

She said: “So wonderful talking to those survivors and hearing what a difference it makes to their lives.”

The Queen has a long-term interest in supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and has visited many units supporting those abused.

During a conversation with another worker, Camilla added: “They were absolutely wonderful downstairs, you’ve obviously changed their lives.”

The organisation was originally set up by a group of Asian women to address the issue of domestic violence and the needs of survivors that were not being met by traditional institutions due to prejudice and a lack of understanding.

Today more than 20 women a week are referred to its services which work in a number of core London boroughs but it also provides support through various projects across the capital.

Camilla was shown the AWRCs new healing garden, a space for reflection and rejuvenation for women, staff and the wider community and unveiled a plaque to mark her visit.

Ruby Sayed, a barrister and AWRC trustee for 25 years said: “It’s a huge accolade to have Her Majesty visit AWRC.

“I don’t think we could have imagined that in our wildest dreams, particularly 45 years ago.

“(To have) Her Majesty here today to mark the work we do and recognise that, and the fact that Her Majesty is such a champion of domestic abuse (survivors), it’s beyond words.”