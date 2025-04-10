UK adventurer forced to apologise after Inuit ‘ignorance’ backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British adventurer Camilla Hempleman-Adams has apologised after falsely claiming to be the first woman to solo traverse Canada’s largest island.

The 32-year-old battled temperatures as low as -40C and winds of 47mph during the two-week expedition across Baffin Island, covering 150 miles on foot and by ski while pulling a sledge. She completed the journey from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung, through Auyuittuq National Park, in 13 days.

However, members of the native Inuit population criticised her claim, stating that they have travelled the same route for generations. Hempleman-Adams has since apologised for her "ignorance".

open image in gallery Camilla Hempleman-Adams is met by her father, Sir David Hempleman-Adams, after becoming the first woman to traverse Baffin Island

Writing on Instagram, Gayle Uyagaqi Kabloona, an Inuit artist based in Ottawa, said: “If you look deeper you’ll see a larger problem: erasure of Inuit on our own lands.

“In news coverage, Baffin Island is said to be uninhabited, with not much life.

“There is no way in hell a British coloniser is coming to Inuit Nunaat in 2025 and claiming any firsts.

“My gramma walked hundreds of kilometres yearly, often pregnant, to spring fishing and winter caribou hunting grounds because that was life.

“Every inch of this continent has indigenous history and stories like this. Help me call out this ignorant and racist behaviour.”

Following the criticism, Ms Hempleman-Adams said: “I want to express my apologies for any offence caused by recent articles regarding my solo winter traverse from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung through the Akshayuk Pass.

“It was never my intention to misrepresent any historical achievements or cause distress to local communities.

“Before undertaking the expedition, I researched and verified the accuracy of my claim with Parks Canada and local outfitters in both towns who confirmed that there was no known female solo winter crossing from Qikiqtarjuaq to Pangnirtung.

open image in gallery Camilla Hempleman-Adams with her father Sir David

“However, if this information is incorrect, I apologise unreservedly for making an incorrect claim and for causing offence.

“I have deep respect for the land, its people, and their history.

“I have travelled in this region multiple times and hold immense admiration for its nature, culture and traditions.

“I am truly saddened that the coverage of my journey may have caused concern or upset, and I remain committed to learning from this experience and engaging with the community with the utmost respect.”

Ms Hempleman-Adams, a producer living in London, previously became the youngest British female to ski to the North Pole at the age of just 15.

She hoped the Baffin Island challenge would inspire women to break boundaries, as well as highlight the impact of climate change on the region and its Inuit communities.

The attempt was supported by Torabhaig Distillery, a whisky maker on the Isle of Skye.