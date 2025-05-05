Queen says her father was ‘lucky’ despite being shot in the face during war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen Camilla has revealed her father's near-death experience during the Second World War, describing him as "so lucky" to have survived a facial gunshot wound. The revelation came during a conversation with veteran Douglas Cracknell at Clarence House, broadcast as part of the BBC's VE Day coverage.

Major Bruce Shand, the Queen's father, served with the 12th Lancers and was twice decorated with the Military Cross for his bravery. His first award came in 1940 during the harrowing retreat to Dunkirk, and the second in 1942 for his service in North Africa. While the Queen did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding her father's injury, her comment underscores the dangers he faced during the conflict.

She told Mr Cracknell: “My father, who was captured at El Alamein, he was shot at and the bullet went through one side of his face, came out the other and he was so lucky because he didn’t hit his teeth or his tongue.”

The 99-year-old responded: “I always done what my father told me to do… Keep your head down.”

“Keep your head down, yes well that’s what I’d like to say is possibly very sensible advice because here you are today to tell the tale,” the Queen replied, laughing.

open image in gallery The Queen spoke to veteran Douglas Cracknell in a conversation broadcast by the BBC (Aaron Chown/PA) ( PA Wire )

Reading an extract of her father’s diary, Camilla said: “Letters from home were very much the linchpins of our existence and the arrival of the post to regular intervals never failed in its excitement.

“I still recall the thrill some weeks after coming into the camp when somebody appeared in the library to tell me that there were a dozen letters waiting for me on my bed.”

“I remain eternally grateful to my many correspondents, family and otherwise,” she continued.

The Queen told Mr Cracknell that her father “never” talked to her about the war after he returned home.

“But I think really it should be talked about,” the veteran responded.

“We need it for future generations,” Camilla said, adding that passing down stories from the war to younger people was “very important because they wouldn’t be here now if it wasn’t for all of you”.

Earlier in the conversion, the Queen admired Mr Cracknell’s Legion d’Honneur medal and said he should be “very proud” of it.

Of his memories of VE Day, the veteran recalled: “I was in Bruges and they read out that the war was over and then that was chaos.”

“I woke up two days later in a barn,” he added, laughing.