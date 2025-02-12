Submariners recall Queen delivering them tea and biscuits at palace reception

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Submariners reminisced over the Queen delivering them tea and biscuits as she and the King hosted around 400 UK armed forces personnel at Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla greeted scores of representatives, from a range of military branches they have connections with, at separate receptions on Tuesday evening, and both of them were seen laughing and chatting with groups.

The King hosted around 340 people, including members of Number 30 Commando – a unit proposed by James Bond creator Ian Fleming, and his eyes were said to have “lit up” at the mention of the author.

Submariners from HMS Astute spoke with Camilla about how she sent tea and shortbread to their 135-strong crew last year, Warrant Officer Danny Manifold told reporters.

He said: “They were really well received on board.

“She writes at least once a year to us.

“Everyone really knows that she’s really involved.”

He said the Queen met the submarine’s caterers and handed over the English breakfast tea and shortbread.

Camilla paid a visit to HMS Astute in 2020 at a Scottish naval base to mark the 10th anniversary of the submarine’s commissioning.

She apologised then that she was unable to shake crew members’ hands, due to the coronavirus pandemic – and thanked them “from the bottom of my heart” for their service.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Armstrong, from the UK Commando Force, described his conversation with the King on Tuesday as “really special”.

“It means a great deal to us… that we have moments to share like this with the King,” he said.

He told Charles how he was part of Number 30 Commando, adding: “He was obviously familiar with Ian Fleming. His eyes lit up a little bit when we talked about that connection.”

The King is the head of the armed forces and both he and the Queen have several affiliations with various branches of the military.