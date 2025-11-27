Camilla calls for resolve against tyranny to end ‘brutal’ Ukraine war

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen Camilla has expressed her hope that the “devastating and brutal” war in Ukraine can be resolved by standing up "to tyranny".

Her Majesty made the comments ahead of an awards dinner for The Rifles, a key British Army infantry regiment, at the Guildhall in the City of London on Thursday.

Camilla appeared at the event wearing a Fiona Clare red velvet evening dress.

As Colonel-in-Chief, she paid tribute to the regiment’s precursors from the Crimean War in the 1850s.

“Only recently we marked the 80th anniversaries of both victory in Europe and victory over Japan,” she said.

“During these moments of commemoration, I was fortunate to speak privately with so many of our surviving veterans who voiced a clear and unanimous plea, the path to peace must be pursued with the same vigour and determination that our Forces prepare for combat.”

open image in gallery The Queen attended the event with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of Edinburgh ( PA )

Camilla said it was “only fitting” to “rewind the clock 170 years, when The Rifles’ antecedents stood alongside our European allies in modern-day Ukraine”.

She said: “Let us hope, as our antecedents did then, that our resolve to stand up to tyranny in this same region can again find a resolution to anther devastating and brutal war.”

The Queen also thanked her equerry, Major Ollie Plunket, who was in attendance.

The Rifleman has served as Camilla’s first equerry for three years and will soon be succeeded by Major Rob Treasure of the same regiment.

She said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Major Ollie Plunket, who has been my staunch equerry for the past three years.

“He has excelled in everything he has done for me.”

open image in gallery Major Ollie Plunket, The Rifles, Equerry to Queen Camilla lays a wreath at Remembrance Day 2025

Camilla attended the biennial awards dinner alongside the unit’s Royal Colonels, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

The Queen succeeded Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, as Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles regiment in July 2020.

She is also linked to The Rifles through her late father, Major Bruce Shand, who died in 2006 aged 89.

Two Battalions of The Rifles form part of the celebrated 7th Infantry Brigade, otherwise known as the Desert Rats, with whom Major Shand served.