Detectives investigating the murder of a student at a London club 20 years ago have released enhanced images of a man they believe may be responsible for stabbing her to death.

Camille Gordon, 23, who was training to be a nursery assistant, was stabbed in the heart on the doorstep of the Blue Bunny Club in Archer Street, Soho, in the West End of London, on 1 March 2004. She was working part-time at the club as a hostess to fund her studies.

The Metropolitan Police say Camille was working on the door of the club, which offered female company (but with no sexual activity taking place), at around 6.30pm, when a man approached her.

Camille Gordon was working part time as a hostess at the Blue Bunny Club in Archer Street, Soho

He entered the club, paying an admission fee of £5, and went to a private area with Camille.

When another member of staff presented the male customer with a bill for £375, he was unable to pay the full amount, paid £80 and was escorted to the exit.

The customer left the venue and walked along Archer Street towards the junction with Rupert Street before returning to the venue shortly after, but upon seeing a different member of staff he raised both hands in a submissive manner and went off towards Rupert Street.

Camille was training to be a nursery assistant

At about 7.10pm, Camille returned to the door of the club when a man was seen to enter the doorway before very quickly leaving, walking at pace along Archer Street towards Great Windmill Street.

Camille screamed and staggered down the stairs into the club where she told colleagues she had been stabbed in the chest. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, she died from her injuries about an hour later.

The man was seen entering Piccadilly Circus Tube station shortly after the murder

Detectives investigating her murder are still keen to speak to the unknown customer who they believe is responsible for her death. They have released enhanced CCTV footage and images of the man entering Piccadilly Circus Tube station shortly after she was stabbed.

He was wearing a dark jacket with a large “Cleveland Indians” logo on the front, dark jeans, white trainers and a hat believed to be a baseball cap.

Detectives are offering a £20,000 reward for information

Two days after the murder, on 3 March 2004, a man man went to Kennington police station and asked to speak to a CID officer about a murder at the Blue Bunny Club, but he left before CID got there and he never returned.

Detectives are urging the man to get in touch so he can share the information he has. He is described as white, about 35 years old at the time, about 5ft 8in, of skinny build with defined cheekbones and light brown hair.

Camille, who was born in Jamaica, came to the UK in 2001 to study as a nursery assistant in Birmingham and moved to London in August 2003 to find better career prospects.

The suspect was wearing a dark jacket with a large ‘Cleveland Indians’ logo on the front, dark jeans, white trainers and a hat believed to be a baseball cap

At the time of her death, she was living in South Norwood, in south London.

Detectives are appearing on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live today (Wednesday) with a renewed appeal to catch Camille’s murderer.

Detective Inspector Amanda Greig from the Met’s specialist casework team, who is leading the investigation, said: “It may have been more than 20 years since Camille was brutally murdered, but her family remain just as heartbroken today.

The man the police are seeking was wearing a jacket identical to this

“They want answers and they want the person responsible for Camille’s death brought to justice – this is something we want too, and we have not given up trying to get that for them.

“This is why we are offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the successful charge and conviction of the person responsible.

“A lot can happen in 20 years, allegiances can change. Maybe you felt unable to talk to us at the time, for whatever reason, but you are now in a position to do so.

“Maybe you saw the attack or you were at the club or in the area at the time of the murder? Maybe the person responsible has since confided in you?

“I would urge you to share whatever information you have with us – it will be treated in the strictest confidence and could bring much needed closure to Camille’s family.”