Body found in Kenyan forest during search for missing British businessman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A body has been found in the search for a missing British businessman who disappeared in Kenya nearly 10 days ago.

Campbell Scott was attending a conference at the JW Marriott hotel in Nairobi for the data analytics company Fico and was last seen by colleagues on 16 February.

The 58-year-old was reported missing to the police after failing to return to the hotel, with an investigation launched that has seen detectives visiting a string of restaurants and bars in the nearby area.

On 22 February, animal herders discovered a body inside a green sack in the Makongo forest, which is located around 60 miles southeast of the capital.

The body has been taken to a local hospital and is yet to be identified, but initial reports suggest the man was strangled.

The Times reports that Kenyan police believe Scott visited a gay bar in the upmarket Westlands area of Nairobi on the day before he disappeared. It is understood that he returned to the bar on 16 February before taking a taxi to one of the city’s biggest slums.

The UK Foreign Office has been in touch with the police, who have also requested the assistance of Interpol in accessing his call data.

open image in gallery Scott is thought to have visited the Westlands area of Nairobi before his disappearance ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A close friend said: “We don't know any more than what has been reported, and have been told nothing else. It's so worrying. He is the kindest person in the world, he will do anything for anyone.”

Last week, his company Fico confirmed he had been on a business trip and said: “Fico is working with our local partners and local authorities to investigate the matter. We do not have any further information at this time. Our thoughts are with Campbell's family and friends.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: 'We are supporting the family of a British man reported missing in Kenya and are in contact with the local authorities.'