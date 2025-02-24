Missing British businessman Campbell Scott found dead in Kenya

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British businessman who disappeared in Kenya eight days ago has been found dead, his employers have said.

Campbell Scott was attending a conference at the JW Marriott hotel in Nairobi for the data analytics company Fico and was last seen by colleagues on 16 February.

The 58-year-old was reported missing to the police after failing to return to the hotel, with an investigation launched that has seen detectives visiting a string of restaurants and bars in the nearby area.

On Saturday 22 February, animal herders discovered a body inside a green sack in the Makongo forest, which is located around 60 miles southeast of the capital.

The body was taken to a local hospital ahead of formal identification, with initial reports suggesting the man was strangled.

In a statement on Monday evening, Fico confirmed that Nairobi police had identified Mr Scott’s body. It was unclear whether this was linked to the discovery in Makongo forest.

In their statement, Fico said: “Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi. We are not sharing further details, as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business. He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.”

The Times previously reported that Kenyan police believed Scott had visited a bar in the upmarket Westlands area of Nairobi on the day before he disappeared. It is understood that he returned to the bar on 16 February before taking a taxi to one of the city’s biggest slums.

Scott is thought to have visited the Westlands area of Nairobi before his disappearance

The UK Foreign Office said previously that it had been in touch with Kenyan police, who have also requested the assistance of Interpol in accessing his call data.

A close friend had described Scott as “the kindest person in the world” who “will do anything for anyone”.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.