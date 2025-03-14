UK stargazers wake up to rare ‘blood moon’ partial lunar eclipse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Early risers were able to witness a partial lunar eclipse – or “blood moon” – before dawn on Friday.

A “blood moon” is created when the moon moves into Earth’s shadow, gradually darkening before turning red.

In a partial lunar eclipse, the sun, Earth and moon are almost, rather than fully, aligned. This means a dark section appears on the moon.

Astronomer Jake Foster, at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “When the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, the only sunlight that can reach the moon must first pass through the Earth’s atmosphere.

“As sunlight enters the atmosphere, different wavelengths (and therefore colours) of light will be scattered and bounced around by differing amounts. Blue light scatters a great deal, which is why our skies are blue.

“Red light is mostly unaffected by the gases of the atmosphere, so it travels all the way through them and out the other side where it can shine on the moon, making it appear red.”

The moon started to turn red at around 5.30am and became most visible just before 6.30am.

The last total lunar eclipse was in May 2022 when the moon turned completely red.