Police make six arrests at protest outside London hotel housing asylum seekers
Six people have been arrested following a protest outside a London hotel housing asylum seekers.
Demonstrators gathered at the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf on Sunday afternoon, with some seen setting off pink flares and waving England flags.
Some demonstrators carried a banner that said: “We’re not far right but we’re not far wrong. Don’t gamble with our lives. Stop the boats.”
The Metropolitan Police said six arrests were made for breaching Section 14 Public Order conditions, possession of Class B drugs, and assaulting an emergency worker.
In a post on X, the Metropolitan Police said: “We have imposed conditions using Section 14 of the Public Order Act to prevent serious disruption at the protests in Canary Wharf.
“The group protesting against the use of the hotel by asylum seekers have been instructed to remain on the pavement opposite the Britannia Hotel.”
The hotel has been the site of numerous anti-migrant protests in recent weeks.