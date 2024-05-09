Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A huge fire has broken out at an industrial estate in Staffordshire.

Businesses near the blaze in Cannock have been told to evacuate. Footage shared on social media shows large plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky with firefighters called out at 6.15am with 10 fire engines now in attendance.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started at Super Smart Services – a distribution warehouse “which contains a variety of different materials for delivery”.

Residents have also been urged to close their windows due to the smoke, with pictures on social media showing thick fumes are visible for nearly 20 miles.

Residents have been urged to close their windows ( @SamWinter_1/PA Wire )

No-one was in the building at the time, with firefighters still tackling the blaze near the A460 Orbital Island.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “Fighters are asking all residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses to evacuate.”

Sam Winter, a 32-year-old scaffolder caught footage of the fire. He told the PA news agency: “I drove out of Cannock Chase to a plume of smoke, so I drove all the way following it to get a video as my mum works across the road from there.”

Another person wrote on social media that they had heard a “series of explosions” in the early hours of the morning.

West Midlands Railway confirmed that the fire was not affecting railway services and trains are still running through the area.

Meanwhile, the Cannock Orbital shopping centre is among the businesses reported to have shut as a result of the incident.

More follows on this breaking news story