“I think it’s sacrilegious” was one person’s response to graffiti-style artwork inside Canterbury Cathedral, with not all visitors to the UNESCO World Heritage Site appearing to appreciate the new installation.

Brightly-coloured writing asking questions like “Are you there?” and “God, what happens when we die?” have been plastered on pillars and walls of the 579 AD-founded building, just days after the Right Rev Sarah Mullally was revealed as the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

And by the cathedral’s own admission, the artwork, called “Hear Us”, hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

“The everyday theological questions expressed in the art installation and the cathedral’s historic tradition of graffiti have not stopped some from expressing very strong reactions,” a spokesperson said in a press release on the work.

“’I think it’s sacrilegious’ said one visitor, whilst another wondered whether the graffiti images made parts of the historic site ‘look like an underground car park in Peckham’.”

open image in gallery The work was inspired by workshops involving ‘marginalised communities’ ( Canterbury Cathedral )

However, there has been some positive response.

“Others though were quick to speak of their admiration for the installation, its artistry, and emotional punch,” added the spokesperson.

The installation has been created by poet Alex Vellis and curator Jacqueline Creswell, who were inspired by community workshops at which people responded to the question: “What would you ask God?”

open image in gallery Canterbury Cathedral is often referred to as ‘England in stone’ (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

The cathedral said they worked with “marginalised communities” and a team of skilled artists to come up with handwritten literature, pasted on stone pillars, walls and floors.

It is designed to contrast with the ancient, traditional architecture in the church to offer new interpretations of faith and worship. The “free-to-view” display will run until 18 January alongside artist talks, historic graffiti tours and family-friend activities.

“There is a rawness which is magnified by the graffiti style which is disruptive,” said Dean of Canterbury, David Monteith. “There is also an authenticity in what is said because it is unfiltered and not tidied up or sanitised. Above all, this graffiti makes me wonder why I am not always able to be as candid, not least in my prayers.

“This exhibition intentionally builds bridges between cultures, styles and genres and in particular allows us to receive the gifts of younger people who have much to say and from whom we need to hear much.”

open image in gallery Dame Sarah Mullally will become the first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Vellis said the language of the graffiti was “of the unheard”.

He added: “By temporarily graffitiing the inside of Canterbury Cathedral, we join a chorus of the forgotten, the lost, and the wondrous. People who wanted to make their mark, to say “I was here”, and to have their etchings carry their voice through the centuries.”

Canterbury Cathedral was founded by St Augustine and describes itself as a unique place of worship, and a major pilgrimage destination. One of the UK’s most-visited historic sites, it is sometimes referred to as “England in stone”.

The artwork comes as church attendance across the UK has risen over the past six years, according to a report published by the Bible Society last year. The group claimed there had been a “dramatic growth” in young adult church-goers, particularly young men.

Last week, Dame Mullally spoke of her joy at becoming the first woman to be named Archbishop of Canterbury. Her formal installation as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury will take place in March, after the graffiti artwork is removed.