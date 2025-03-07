Cap on liabilities for spacecraft launches would boost jobs and investment – MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain’s space industry would receive a jobs and investment boost if a cap on liabilities for companies launching spacecraft is approved by Parliament, according to an MP.

Labour’s John Grady said current legislation is acting as a “deterrent” to investors, and a legal cap would protect companies from costs if an accident or damage to property occurred.

The MP for Glasgow East’s Space Industry (Indemnities) Bill, which seeks to put a liability cap on a “firm footing” by amending 2018 legislation, is scheduled to be considered at second reading on Friday.

Former lawyer Mr Grady told the PA news agency: “Investors like to know how much they’re in for, unlimited liabilities are a concern.”

He added: “If you look at the journey of the space industry over the last few years, at one point we couldn’t launch our own stuff, but now for instance we’ve got a spaceport up north in Scotland, in Shetland, which will hopefully have its first launch soon, and of course we’ve had launches in Cornwall as well.”

The MP continued: “There’s a huge number of jobs, trades that can be generated by the space industry. So it can create employment. It’s also important in terms of just being able to have our own industrial clusters.”

Mr Grady described the space industry as an “industry of the future”, before going on to say: “At the minute, although Government policy is that we cap the liability for people who operate and send spacecrafts up, it’s not got 100% firm footing.

“And the issue with that is it’s a deterrent for people to invest in space, and the space industry in the United Kingdom.

“So it’s been a fairly longstanding discussion over the last few years for the need to make sure that the Act on the face of it has the ability to cap liability for space operators.”

The liability cap will be specified in licences, which are granted to the space operator by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

“It is anorak, but it’s important,” Mr Grady said.