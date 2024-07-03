Support truly

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have been disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission, the family said in a statement.

It comes ahead of the conclusion of a statutory investigation by the watchdog into The Captain Tom Foundation, started just over two years ago.

The commission inquiry was launched over concerns about its management and independence from Sir Tom’s family.

The pair became trustees of the charity - set up to continue raising cash for good causes in the Second World War veteran’s name - in February 2021.

In March 2021, Ms Ingram-Moore stepped down to become its interim CEO; a role she held until April 2022, while Mr Ingram-Moore stayed on, according to latest accounts submitted to the Charity Commission.

But concerns grew over the money earned by two companies controlled by the Ingram-Moores, called Club Nook Limited and Maytrix Group Limited, through the alleged use of Captain Tom’s name.

In a statement issued by the family on Wednesday afternoon, the family said they disagreed with the move to disqualify them as charity trustees, adding they feared they were victims of a “relentless pursuit” by the watchdog.

And they said the length of time for the investigation to complete had been “harrowing and debilitating”.

Hannah Ingram-Moore with husband Colin (left) and son Benjie (right) at a planning inquiry hearing in 2023 ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

They said: “We have been served an order of disqualification as trustees by the Charity Commission, it was stated that if we did not appeal this order, by the 25th June 2024 deadline, we would appear on the register of removed persons. The disqualification has been imposed without the conclusion of the statutory inquiry into The Captain Tom Foundation.

“The Commission’s failure to conclude the inquiry prolongs our deep distress and hinders our ability to move on with our lives, extending the pain and impact on our family and our father / grandfathers’ legacy. It has been a harrowing and debilitating ordeal that has gone on for over two years.

“We are increasingly concerned that the Charity Commission’s process may have evolved into a relentless pursuit, and question whether it is a tactic by the Commission to make our lives more difficult, by suspending us in constant fear and mental anguish.

“The orders of disqualification do not state that Hannah Ingram-Moore or Colin Ingram-Moore have misappropriated or received unauthorised payments from the charity’s funds, including public donations. We have never accessed or made any payments from the charity’s bank account.

“Independent Trustees have maintained full control over the charity’s finances since inception.

“We fundamentally disagree with the conclusions reached by the Charity Commission.

“Despite our vehement objections to the Disqualification Order, we have made the extremely difficult decision not to pursue an appeal. The profound emotional upheaval and financial burden make such a course of action untenable.

“It is widely recognised that the funds raised in April 2020 were directed entirely to NHS Charities Together. Public donations were managed by JustGiving and transferred directly to NHS Charities Together, without any involvement from our family in the distribution process.

“We have fully co-operated with the Charity Commission at all times.”

More follows on this breaking news story....