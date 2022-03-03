Captain Tom’s daughter hits back over foundation claims: ‘we’re not hiding anything’

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has insisted “we’re not hiding anything” amid allegations she swindled her late father’s NHS fundraising money.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, interim chief executive of the charity named after the veteran soldier, said she had been “naïve”, but that “doesn’t mean we’re bad”.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We stepped into this for love, for humanity, for allowing as many people as possible access to his legacy. We never thought of the darkness, never crossed our minds.”

It comes after The Independent exclusively revealed The Captain Tom Foundation tried to appoint the fundraiser’s daughter as its CEO on a six-figure salary before a watchdog intervened to block the move.

More follows