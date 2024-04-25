Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Captain Tom’s daughter has used his name in a brochure to help sell the family home in Bedfordshire, which is currently listed for £2.25m.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have recently listed the Grade II seven-bedroom property in Rightmove, just months after they were forced to tear down an unauthorised spa building.

Captain Sir Tom Moore rose to fame when he raised money for the NHS by walking laps of his garden (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

Among the many pictures of the property is one of the hallway, which features a large bust of the war veteran, which commemorates the 100 laps he walked around his garden to raise money for the NHS.

In a statement from the owner that is included in the brochure, Ms Ingram-Moore says: “A particularly special memory of our time here is of my father walking 100 laps of the garden to raise a record-breaking sum of almost £40million for NHS charities during the pandemic!”.

The couple were forced to demolish a spa building in the grounds of the property ( Getty Images )

Within the brochure, it adds: “The property is owned by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore who spent his final years there raising money for the NHS during the Covid pandemic.”

The property in Marston Moretaine boasts four bathrooms, four reception rooms and comes with a stand alone coach house.

While Captain Tom received a knighthood for his charitable efforts for the NHS, his family have since become embroiled in controversy after an investigation was launched into the charity established in his memory.

In February 2022, the Charity Commission announced it would be reviewing the accounts, after it emerged that the foundation had given grants of £160,000 to four charities but paid more than £162,000 in management costs.

Photos from inside the house show a large bust of Captain Tom ( PA )

During an interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored in October 2023, his daughter tearfully admitted that the family kept the profits from three books that Captain Tom had written, which amounted to an estimated £800,000.

This was despite a prologue in his autobiography ‘Tomorrow will be a Good Day’ stating that the opportunity to write the memoir gave him “the chance to raise even more money” for his foundation.

She also revealed that she was paid £18,000 to attend the Captain Tom awards but only donated £2,000 of that sum to charity.

Since July last year, the foundation is not actively seeking donations or making payments and is co-operating with the inquiry.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband have put the property up for sale ( PA Wire )

The controversy escalated further after Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband were ordered to knock down an unauthorised building that was being used as a home spa.

The U-shaped building received planning permission from the Captain Tom Foundation in August 2021, with revised plans submitted in February 2022, which included the construction of a spa pool, toilets and a kitchen.

These were rejected by Central Bedfordshire Council, with an appeal dismissed and the building was demolished earlier this year.