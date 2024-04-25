Captain Tom’s family puts mansion on sale for £2.25m and uses his name in property listing
Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband have placed a large bust of the war veteran in the hallway
Captain Tom’s daughter has used his name in a brochure to help sell the family home in Bedfordshire, which is currently listed for £2.25m.
Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have recently listed the Grade II seven-bedroom property in Rightmove, just months after they were forced to tear down an unauthorised spa building.
Among the many pictures of the property is one of the hallway, which features a large bust of the war veteran, which commemorates the 100 laps he walked around his garden to raise money for the NHS.
In a statement from the owner that is included in the brochure, Ms Ingram-Moore says: “A particularly special memory of our time here is of my father walking 100 laps of the garden to raise a record-breaking sum of almost £40million for NHS charities during the pandemic!”.
Within the brochure, it adds: “The property is owned by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore who spent his final years there raising money for the NHS during the Covid pandemic.”
The property in Marston Moretaine boasts four bathrooms, four reception rooms and comes with a stand alone coach house.
While Captain Tom received a knighthood for his charitable efforts for the NHS, his family have since become embroiled in controversy after an investigation was launched into the charity established in his memory.
In February 2022, the Charity Commission announced it would be reviewing the accounts, after it emerged that the foundation had given grants of £160,000 to four charities but paid more than £162,000 in management costs.
During an interview with TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored in October 2023, his daughter tearfully admitted that the family kept the profits from three books that Captain Tom had written, which amounted to an estimated £800,000.
This was despite a prologue in his autobiography ‘Tomorrow will be a Good Day’ stating that the opportunity to write the memoir gave him “the chance to raise even more money” for his foundation.
She also revealed that she was paid £18,000 to attend the Captain Tom awards but only donated £2,000 of that sum to charity.
Since July last year, the foundation is not actively seeking donations or making payments and is co-operating with the inquiry.
The controversy escalated further after Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband were ordered to knock down an unauthorised building that was being used as a home spa.
The U-shaped building received planning permission from the Captain Tom Foundation in August 2021, with revised plans submitted in February 2022, which included the construction of a spa pool, toilets and a kitchen.
These were rejected by Central Bedfordshire Council, with an appeal dismissed and the building was demolished earlier this year.
