Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter and son-in-law, disgraced for their misconduct in handling the charitable foundation set up in their father’s name, are now owed increasingly large amounts of money by their own business.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 54, and her husband Colin, 68, are owed £59,323 from Maytrix Group Limited in 2024, according to the latest figures in Companies House.

This has grown from the £30,523 they were due from the management consultancy company in 2023. The company's net assets have also now plummeted from £5,385 to -£117,880 in the same period.

open image in gallery Captain Sir Tom Moore pictured walking laps at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire ( PA Archive )

Ms Ingram-Moore has been contacted for comment by The Independent.

The family of the renowned pandemic fundraiser, who made international headlines when he raised millions of pounds by walking 100 lengths of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, has been embroiled in scandal due to the misuse of the funds via the Captain Tom Foundation. Captain Sir Tom died in February 2021.

A damning report by the charities watchdog concluded there had been repeated instances of misconduct by the veteran’s daughter and her husband.

But separately, a £1.4 million book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee were among the financial benefits Mr and Ms Ingram-Moore enjoyed through their family links to the Captain Tom Foundation.

The Charity Commission found a “repeated pattern of behaviour” which saw the pair make private gains and which the watchdog said will have left the public feeling “misled”.

open image in gallery A view of the grounds and home of Ms Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore ( PA )

The couple were found to have used funds to build a pool house, prompting Central Bedfordshire Council to order its demolition. Mr and Ms Ingram-Moore were disqualified in June 2024 from serving as charity trustees for the foundation for ten and eight years respectively, a decision they did not appeal.

When her fundraising father Captain Sir Tom hit the headlines for his pandemic efforts, his daughter Ms Ingram-Moore was never far from the spotlight.

But before that, she was “one of Britain’s leading businesswomen”, according to her official website.

Alongside her chartered accountant husband, Ms Ingram-Moore co-founded Maytrix. Both are also co-directors of the private limited company Club Nook.

open image in gallery The couple’s company is in debt ( PA Archive )

Ms Ingram-Moore accompanied her father to the regal surrounds of Windsor Castle in the summer of 2020 to see him knighted, and took a seat in the Royal Box at Wimbledon months after he died in 2021, where she stood to applause and cheers.

But just three years later, she and her husband had been banned by the Charity Commission from being charity trustees.

Ms Ingram-Moore said the commission’s inquiry was a “harrowing and debilitating ordeal” which had left the family feeling suspended in “constant fear and mental anguish”.

On her website, Ms Ingram-Moore described how she feels a “weight of responsibility for doing the right thing, for not letting people down and responding to the love and compassion that has come our way”.