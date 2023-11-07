Captain Tom’s daughter ordered to pull down luxury spa in garden after losing appeal

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Captain Tom‘s family have been ordered to pull down a luxury spa built in their garden after losing an appeal.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin applied in 2021 for permission to build a Captain Tom Foundation Building in the grounds of their home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire.

The L-shaped building was given the green light, but the planning authority refused a subsequent retrospective application in 2022 for a larger C-shaped building containing a spa pool.

Central Bedfordshire Council said in July that an enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the “now-unauthorised building” was issued.

The Planning Inspectorate has now dismissed the family’s appeal following a hearing last month. Inspector Diane Fleming said the size of the partially-built spa had “resulted in harm” to the family home, a Grade II-listed building and The Old Rectory in the village.

A view of the building (bottom of the picture) at the centre of the appeal. It was intended to be L-shaped, but appears to have since become a larger C-shaped building (PA)

The case has attracted attention partly due to controversary after thousands of pounds raised in Sir Moore’s foundation were paid to Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband. Last year, The Independent revealed that £54,039 was paid from The Captain Tom Foundation, established in 2020, to two companies run by the couple.

Earlier this month Ingram-Moore admitted keeping £800,000 from three books the late army veteran had written, despite the prologue of one of them suggesting the money would go to charity.

The foundation has since been closed to donations amid an ongoing inquiry into its finances by the Charity Commission.

At the planning appeal hearing attended by Ms Ingram-Moore last month, chartered surveyor James Paynter, for the family, had said the scheme had “evolved” to include the spa pool which could be used to offer rehabilitation sessions for elderly people in the area.

But Richard Procter, planning enforcement team leader for Central Bedfordshire Council, said no information had been provided to the council about the use of the spa as part of the initial approved planning application.

Captain Tom Moore with his family including his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore (PA)

Several neighbours attended the hearing, with one arguing that the building is “49% bigger than what was consented” and was close to his property, adding: “It’s very brutal.”

In her written decision on the appeal, Ms Fleming said: “To summarise, it has not been demonstrated that there is unacceptable harm to either the character and appearance of the area or local residents, having regard to their living conditions in terms of outlook, subject to the imposition of appropriate conditions.

“However, the scale and massing of the building has resulted in harm to The Old Rectory which I find suggested conditions would not overcome.”

