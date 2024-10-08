Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



The family home where Captain Sir Tom Moore walked 100 garden laps to raise money for the NHS during the first Covid-19 lockdown, has been moved to a private discreet listing.

The seven-bedroom property is on the market for £2.25m but it has now been removed from the estate agent’s website, with potential buyers asked to make an enquiry directly with the agents.

Following the Second World War veteran’s death, his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, became engulfed in controversy after his daughter and son-in-law built an unauthorised spa pool block which had to be demolished.

The Grade II-listed Old Rectory, which is being marketed by estate agents Fine & Country, is described in the sale listing as a “magnificent seven-bedroom property”.

A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, which has been listed for sale for £2.25m (Joe Giddens/PA) ( PA Archive )

Of the decision to move the property to a discreet listing, the agent’s website says: “An off-market property, also referred to as a discreet property listing, is where a seller does not want their property name or address to be visible on portals, such as Rightmove, on social media, through digital advertising, in windows of high-street agencies, in print or with a ‘for sale’ board.

“There are many reasons for deciding to sell a property off-market. A popular reason is when the seller does not want the hassle associated with a typical property sale.

“Selling off-market is a great way of achieving a sale with minimum stress as there are less viewings and it is more likely you will only be dealing with serious buyers.”

In a video tour of the house that had previously been advertised online, a sculpture of Captain Tom with his walking frame is seen in the hallway of the main house.

A photograph of the fundraising hero being knighted by the Queen is seen displayed on a wall in the separate coach house building within the house’s grounds, which is currently being used as a gym and offices.

They were forced to demolish a pool house that had been built in the grounds of the property ( Getty Images )

The sale listing said that the 18th Century Old Rectory boasts four bathrooms, four reception rooms and is set within 3.5 acres of land, with a standalone coach house.

The war veteran Captain Tom, who raised £38.9 million for the NHS, including gift aid, completed his charity challenge before his 100th birthday in April 2020.

However, shortly after his death in 2021, the Charity Commission launched an investigation into the Captain Tom Foundation, after concerns were raised about its management.

According to the published accounts, covering the charity’s first year from 5 May 2020 to 31 May 2021, the foundation paid out grants to four charities worth £40,000 each.

However, it spent £209,433 on support costs, as well as reimbursement costs of £16,097 paid to Club Nook Limited - a company run by Hannah Ingram-Moore, the younger of Capt Sir Tom’s two daughters, which was set up shortly before the formation of the charity.