Captain Tom’s daughter joins TikTok as ‘resilience coach’ after charity controversy

Captain Tom’s daughter has launched a new TikTok channel rebranding herself as a “resilience coach” just one year after a report found she had pocketed more than £1m from links to the charity set up in his name.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, 54, has begun sharing motivational quotes under the title “Moore moments”, but has attracted negative attention from members of the public who have accused her of having “absolutely no shame”.

A damning report from the charities regulator last year found a “repeated pattern of behaviour” which saw Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin make private gains, which the watchdog said will have left the public feeling “misled”.

Sir Tom, who died in February 2021, became a household name during the pandemic, raising millions for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in lockdown.

open image in gallery She has begun sharing bite-size motivational quotes online encouraging others to remain resilient ( TikTok )

But separately, a £1.4 million book deal and an £18,000 awards ceremony appearance fee were among the financial benefits Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore enjoyed through their family links to the Captain Tom Foundation.

In one of the videos filmed last month, she says: “The last few years have tested me. The criticism, the judgement, the noise, but here is what I have learnt.

“Self-doubt gets louder when you're under pressure. Confidence that comes from keeping going quietly, consistently, even when people doubt you.

“You don't have to prove them wrong, you just have to believe in yourself and trust your truth.”

However, the videos have attracted criticism, with one user commenting: “Waiting for you to stop trying to connect to the general public. You are tone deaf to the voices of the country who feel you let them down.”

open image in gallery Her father Captain Tom succeeded in raising £39m for the NHS during the pandemic ( Getty )

Another added: 'Sounds like you have convinced yourself of your version of the ‘truth’.”

Speaking to the BBC in March, Mrs Ingram-Moore announced she plans to write and publish her own books about grief, loneliness and resilience, and repeated her insistence there was no intention to mislead the public over Captain Tom Foundation.

She said the charity had been set up after a family discussion about how to ensure Sir Tom’s legacy, but that “in hindsight, we didn’t need to do that”.

She added: “It didn’t need to be set up as a charity. We could have continued that legacy without it, because what it’s done is all but completely derailed our lives.”

Asked if her biggest regret was setting up the foundation, she said: “We didn’t set it up.

“It was set up with my father’s name, and that is our deepest regret.”

A report last year also criticised the couple’s use of the charity name for an initial planning application for a Captain Tom Foundation building in the grounds of their Grade II listed home in Bedfordshire.

A revised planning application later contained a spa pool facility and did not feature the word “charity” or “foundation”. It was refused by the local council and a demolition notice was issued, with the building levelled in February 2024.

Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore said the inclusion of the charity’s name in the original planning application was an “error, though they did have the intention to use the building for charitable purposes”.