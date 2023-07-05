Council responds after Captain Tom Moore ‘pool complex’ plan revealed
Central Bedfordshire Council has confirmed the now ‘unauthorised’ building will be demolished
April 2021: Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah speaks as family launch charity in his name
A local council has responded after Captain Tom Moore’s daughter’s ‘pool complex’ was revealed.
Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband, Colin Ingram-Moore, were accused of using her war veteran father’s charity name to construct a spa and pool complex at their home in Bedfordshire.
The original planning application stated that they wanted to build an office for The Captain Tom Foundation, but the building plan ended up being a 50ft by 20ft pool house complete with changing rooms, toilets and showers, The Sun reports.
The application was completed under the Ingram-Moore’s names but referenced the Captain Tom Foundation as part of the design and access and heritage statement.
Central Bedfordshire Council has now detailed that the “unauthorised” building is in the process of being demolished.
“We can confirm that a planning application was received in August 2021 for the ‘Erection of detached single storey building for use by the occupiers of the Old Rectory and Captain Tom Foundation’. This was approved”, a Central Bedfordshire Council spokesperson told The Independent.
“In February 2022 we subsequently received a retrospective planning application for a ‘Part retrospective erection of detached single storey building (revised proposals)’. This was refused.
“An enforcement notice requiring the demolition of the now unauthorised building was issued and this is now subject to an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.”
The charity’s trustees have said they were unaware of the proposals.
“At no time were The Captain Tom Foundation’s independent trustees aware of planning permissions made by Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore purporting to be in the foundation’s name”, the charity’s trustees told The Sun.
“Had they been aware of any applications, the independent trustees would not have authorised them.”
