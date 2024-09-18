Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Escaped capybara Cinnamon spotted in drone pictures after escaping Hoo Zoo enclosure

Drone captures ‘beloved’ rodent just metres from Hoo Zoo in Shropshire

Tara Cobham
Wednesday 18 September 2024 12:18
Comments
Close
Escaped capybara: Zoo releases video of missing Cinnamon in desperate plea for help

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

A missing capybara has been spotted in the wild after escaping her zoo enclosure five days ago.

The Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World, located on the outskirts of Telford in Shropshire, said its “beloved capybara” called Cinnamon escaped from her habitat and entered the woodlands within the zoo’s premises on Friday.

Cinnamon, whose species is considered the world’s largest rodent, was sighted on Saturday evening on a “nearby road” after she managed to cross the zoo’s perimeter fence, the family-run zoo said in a statement on Facebook.

A drone captured Cinnamon just 200 metres from her enclosure in a mass search on Tuesday evening
A drone captured Cinnamon just 200 metres from her enclosure in a mass search on Tuesday evening (Hoo Zoo)

She was then not seen for three days – before a drone captured her just 200 metres from her enclosure in a mass search on Tuesday evening.

Now, the zoo is preparing to return the giant rodent to her family. Zoo owner Will Dorrell told MailOnline: “We're hoping that we will have her back here soon. We've got a group of dedicated keepers who have been working all through the night.”

He previously believed Cinnamon was “probably living her best life” at the Humber Brook river.

Zoo staff are hoping to return to the location where she was seen on Tuesday to safely capture her and bring her home.

Capybaras are the largest rodent species in the world, and they look like giant guinea pigs
Capybaras are the largest rodent species in the world, and they look like giant guinea pigs (Alamy/PA)

Mr Dorrell said: “We've got live traps out for her which are cages that if she walks into it will shut behind, so hopefully we can bring her back with the least amount of stress and as quickly as possible.”

Capybaras are the largest rodent species in the world, and they look like giant guinea pigs. They live in savannas and dense forests near bodies of water. They are a social species, usually found in groups of a dozen or so, and sometimes up to 100.

Capybaras became quite popular last year after their nonchalant nature captured millions of hearts on the internet, leading to an outpouring of memes and TikToks.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in