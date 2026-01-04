Drivers issued car breakdown warning ahead of ‘Manic Monday’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Next Monday is expected to be one of the worst days of the year for car breakdowns, motorists have been warned.

January 5, the first working Monday of 2026, has been dubbed “Manic Monday”, with AA anticipating a surge in calls from drivers.

This is set to arise as cars left idle over the festive period are likely to be prone to issues.

Last year, the first working Monday saw 27 per cent more breakdown requests compared to Monday February 3, highlighting the recurring problem.

Common complaints reported by motorists after Christmas include vehicles failing to start and flat tyres.

Cars left idle over the festive period are likely to be prone to issues ( Alamy/PA )

With over 22 million car journeys projected for Monday, the AA has urged drivers to conduct essential checks on their batteries and tyres beforehand.

AA expert Shaun Jones articulated the frustration many will face.

He said: "Nobody likes heading back to work after the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The mad rush in the morning getting yourself ready as well as expecting traffic jams that feel like the road to hell. Levels of rage and frustration then explode when your car won’t start or you spot a flat tyre."

Jones emphasised these problems are often preventable, adding: "These ain’t no technological breakdowns, and they can easily be avoided with a bit of planning and preparation."

Checking your car over the weekend and ensuring it is in good working order will take some of the stress as people head back to work."