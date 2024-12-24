Teenager dies after car crashes during Sheffield police chase
The 18-year-old was killed after a black Ford Fiesta crashed into a wall during a police chase, police said
An 18-year-old has died after a car he was driving crashed into a wall during a police chase in Sheffield city centre on Monday afternoon.
The teenager died in hospital after the crash in the Hyde Park Walk area of the city, South Yorkshire Police said.
Police were in the area just before 1pm on a pre-planned operation when a black Ford Fiesta, believed to have been stolen, tried to flee the area and crashed into the wall, the force added.
South Yorkshire Police has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
“An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he has sadly died as a result of his injuries. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers,” a police spokesperson said.
The force is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident with information, dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.
Officers are particularly interested in anyone who may have been in the City Road, Park Grange Road, Spring Lane and Northern Avenue areas.
The spokesperson added: “As is standard for such incidents, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”
