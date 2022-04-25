Three dead after car crashes into tree and bursts into flames in Derbyshire

Two women and a man have died after their car crashed into a tree along a dual carriageway and burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to the accident on the A38 near Alfreton, Derbyshire, at around 2:15am on Saturday.

Police said the silver Ford Focus was travelling along the southbound carriageway before it left the road and hit a tree. It then went on to catch fire.

Two women and a man were pronounced dead at the scene, while another man and a woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The injured male victim is currently in hospital in a critical condition. The woman is however described as being in a stable condition.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “Three people have died and two people seriously injured following a collision on the A38 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Emergency services were called to the incident, which involved one car, at around 2:15am.

“The car, a silver Ford Focus, was on the southbound carriageway of the A38, near to the exit for the B600 at Somercotes, when it left the road and collided with a tree.

“Two women and a man died at the scene. Their families are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this most distressing of times.”

They continued: “We would particularly appeal for anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with our enquiries to get in touch.”