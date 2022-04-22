Bagillt: Two dead and three seriously injured after car crashes into gym in Wales

Two people died and three have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a gym in Wales.

At around 2.30am today, a car crashed into Lyons Den Fitness in Bagillt, Flintshire.

The two who died were travelling in a white BMW 330 saloon.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, of the BMW travelling along the A548 from the Flint direction towards Bagillt, to get in touch – or if they have any relevant dashcam footage.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said in a statement: “Sadly, two people have died, and another three are currently in hospital in a serious condition.”

They also said: “Officers attended the scene of a single vehicle Road Traffic Collision in the early hours of this morning. The collision occurred near the junction of the A548 with the A5026 at Bagillt, and road closures were put in place.”

Police have closed a section of the A548 between Bagillt and Greenfield until lunchtime while officers continue their investigations.

Witnesses are asked to contact the police force via their live webchat here, or by calling 101 quoting the reference B05640.

