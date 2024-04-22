Mercedes crashes through wall of primary school in Liverpool as dramatic pictures show car in classroom
A white Mercedes appeared to have crashed through the wall and could be seen inside a classroom
A car has crashed through the wall of a primary school just minutes before it was set to open to children in a “shocking” incident.
Police were called to The Beacon Primary School in Everton, Liverpool, at about 8.30am on Monday after reports of the collision.
Pictures showed a white Mercedes inside a classroom behind a broken brick wall positioned next to a notice board, paint brushes and a sink.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said no children were present in the area at the time of the collision, which took place shortly before the school was due to open.
The force spokesman said: “The female driver of the car is being assessed at the scene. A passenger in the car sustained a minor injury.”
Roads in the area were closed and a number of police officers were at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The school has been closed for the day and the building is due to be assessed for structural damage, police said.
A spokesperson for Beacon CE School told the Liverpool Echo: “We are shocked at today’s incident but relieved that no children were in the classroom at the time.
“We would like to thank staff for the calm and professional manner in which they have dealt with this and for pupils, parents and carers for responding well and enabling us to evacuate the area safely.
“We are also very grateful for the prompt response of the emergency services.
“We will have the building properly assessed as a priority and hope to be able to open the majority of the building tomorrow but will confirm this directly to the school community in due course.”
