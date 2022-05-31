Portsmouth: Two men killed and 13-year-old boy seriously injured in car crash

Police appeal for witnesses as teenager remains in hospital

Chiara Giordano
Tuesday 31 May 2022 14:42
Two men have died and a 13-year-old boy has been left seriously injured following a car crash in Portsmouth

Two men have died and a 13-year-old boy has been left seriously injured following a car crash in Portsmouth

Two men have died and a 13-year-old boy has been left seriously injured following a car crash in Portsmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a black Peugeot 207 and a grey Renault Megane on James Callaghan Drive at about 7.10pm on Monday.

The drivers of the car - a 48-year-old man from Gosport and a 44-year-old from Fareham - both died at the scene.

The teenage boy, who was a passenger in the Renault, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of Hampshire Police, said: “We are currently carrying out our investigation to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident. Did you see either vehicle being driven in the area prior to the collision? Were you driving through the area, and do you have any dash-cam footage?

“If you have any information please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact Hampshire Police by calling 101 quoting 44220215055 or Operation Vocation.

To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information or by calling anonymously on 0800 555 111.

