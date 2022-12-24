Man, 30, dies in car crash on A75

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 30-year-old man has been killed in a car crash on the A75 near Dumfries, Scotland.

The accident was reported on Friday night at 11pm, about a mile west of the Lochfoot Roundabout.

A silver Renault Megane was involved in the incident.

The driver, who has not yet been named by the police. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has since reopened after being closed overnight for an investigation.

No other vehicles were involved and no-one else was injured.

Sgt Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the vehicle prior to it leaving the road to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage.”

“If you can help please call 101, quoting reference 4032 of 23 December.”