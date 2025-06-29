Two injured after car ploughs into fountain at London Piccadilly Circus
The area around Piccadilly Circus has been closed off after a black car crashed into the centre of the junction
A car has ploughed into the centre of Piccadilly Circus in central London injuring two people.
Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning and the area has now been closed off.
Pictures of the junction show a black car flipped onto its roof with debris everywhere. It appears to have driven directly at the pedestrianised part of Piccadilly Circus, which it home to the Shaftesbury memorial fountain.
The car only got as far as the pavement and stopped short of the landmark, which is topped with a statue of the Greek god Eros.
Two people were treated at the scene, with one patient being taken to a major trauma centre and another to a local hospital.
Ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of the London Ambulance Service hazardous area response team all rushed to the scene of the crash on Saturday morning. They had been alerted to the collision at 5:25am and the first paramedic arrived at Piccadilly Circus in less than four minutes.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.25am today (29 June) to reports of a road traffic collision on Piccadilly, W1J.
“We sent a number of resources, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.
“Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than four minutes.
“We treated two people. We took one patient to a major trauma centre and the other patient to a local hospital.”
The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.
