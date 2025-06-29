Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A car has ploughed into the centre of Piccadilly Circus in central London injuring two people.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning and the area has now been closed off.

Pictures of the junction show a black car flipped onto its roof with debris everywhere. It appears to have driven directly at the pedestrianised part of Piccadilly Circus, which it home to the Shaftesbury memorial fountain.

The car only got as far as the pavement and stopped short of the landmark, which is topped with a statue of the Greek god Eros.

Two people were treated at the scene, with one patient being taken to a major trauma centre and another to a local hospital.

open image in gallery The car was left lying on its roof with debris strewn across the ground ( Steph Day )

Ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of the London Ambulance Service hazardous area response team all rushed to the scene of the crash on Saturday morning. They had been alerted to the collision at 5:25am and the first paramedic arrived at Piccadilly Circus in less than four minutes.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.25am today (29 June) to reports of a road traffic collision on Piccadilly, W1J.

open image in gallery The roads leading into Piccadilly Circus have been closed off ( CWconstruction )

“We sent a number of resources, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer and members of our hazardous area response team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London’s Air Ambulance.

“Our first paramedic arrived on scene in less than four minutes.

“We treated two people. We took one patient to a major trauma centre and the other patient to a local hospital.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.