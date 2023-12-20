Miracle escape for mother and daughter as car flies into pram on street

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother and her young daughter had a miraculous escape after a car flew into the child’s pram while the pair were walking down the street.

Heart-stopping footage shows the mother pushing her daughter in a buggy in Solihull when a car veers off the road and hurtles towards them.

The car crashes into a lampost and rolls over before landing on the pavement directly in front of the pair just after 4pm on Saturday.

A mother and her young daughter have made a miraculous escape after a car flew into the child’s pram while the pair were walking down a street in Solihull (West Midlands Police)

The mother is seen trying to turn her daughter’s pram around as she braces for impact - but both manage to emerge from the wreckage relatively unscathed.

The mother is later seen carrying her child away from the flipped-over car and taking a seat nearby.

A shop worker, who rushed to help following the crash, told BirminghamLive: "The mum was in shock and her little girl was only aged around two. We think she had a broken leg. It was a terrible crash."

Heart-stopping footage shows the mother pushing her daughter in a pram down Warwick Road in Olton when a car veers off the road and hurtles towards them (West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and said the child had non-life-threatening injuries, while the mother had minor injuries.

West Midlands Police, who were also called to the scene of the crash, said the Peugeot driver, a woman in her 40s, suffered cuts and was spoken to at the scene by officers, adding that she is assisting with its enquiries.

Both manage to emerge from the wreckage relatively unscathed (supplied)

Both the child and the driver were taken to hospital, while the mother was treated at the scene.

The force said its investigation into the incident continues, with officers having so far managed to recover footage showing the collision.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police, quoting 2804 of 16 December.