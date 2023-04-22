Girl, 16, and boy, 17, killed in car crash with third teenager fighting for life

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Two teenagers have died and a third is fighting for his life following a car crash in Warwickshire.

A 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy died after two vehicles collided on the B4035 Campden Road near Shipston at around 4.10pm on Friday. The collision involved a Ford Fiesta and a Fiat 500.

The two teenagers, who were travelling in a Ford Fiesta, were airlifted to hospital where they later died.

Another 16-year-old boy who was travelling in the same car remains in a life-threatening condition.

The fourth occupant of the Fiesta, a 17-year-old boy, is in a stable condition following surgery, police said.

A woman and two children, who were travelling in a Fiat 500, sustained serious injuries and are in a stable condition in hospital.

Police said they are supporting the families involved, and urged people travelling in the area at the time of the incident to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

Inspector Michael Huntley from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a tragic incident involving several young people, and our thoughts go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, to those who have been injured, and to the local community who may have been affected by this incident.”

“Specially-trained family liaison officers are currently supporting the families involved, and we would ask that the privacy of those involved is respected at this difficult time.

“Specialist officers are carrying out a detailed investigation to piece together the circumstances of the collision, and we are working with our partner agencies and the local authority.

“We would ask anyone who has not yet spoken to us to please get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have any information or dashcam footage. Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of 21 April 2023.”