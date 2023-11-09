Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chocolate lovers say they are heartbroken after Nestlé announced the axing of the iconic Caramac bar.

After more than 60 years as a staple on confectionary shelves, Nestlé revealed on Wednesday it was axing the caramel treats.

The name Caramac is an abbreviation of caramel and Mackintosh’s, in reference to the company that originally manufactured them.

The brand revealed the decision was taken after a steady decline in sales over the years.

“We are very sorry to disappoint fans of Caramac,” Nestlé said. “There has been a steady decline in its sales over the past few years and we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight our consumers’ tastebuds.”

Taking to social media to share their upset, Caramac lovers hoped the news wasn’t true.

One X user posted: “Caramac being discontinued Is this some sort of sick joke @NestleUKI?”

Some bars that have been ‘axed’ found themselves back on the shelves, like Wispa (PA)

Nestle replied: “We're sorry to hear you're disappointed. Unfortunately it wasn't as popular as others in the range, so it's been discontinued.”

The confectionary brand reassured another user that Toffee Crisp and Animal Bars were still available after she raised concerns the bars were also being axed.

One Caramac fanatic said they had resorted to stockpiling the caramel treats.

“So it’s a sad day, it’s official, there will be no more Caramac bars off the production line, it’s been cancelled so I bought as many boxes as I could,” they wrote. “They should last a while (I hope) but once they are gone, there will be no more caramac eclairs! And no caramilk or Milkybar gold are not the same!!! #dontcancelmycaramac”

Marc Colman from Folkestone added: “My life is no longer complete. Nestle have discontinued Caramac bars, not happy.”

Chocolate lovers shouldn’t be too disheartened though - some bars that have been previously ‘axed’ made it back it the shelves, including Wispas.