Father and daughter who died in caravan fire named

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A father and his 10-year-old daughter who died in a caravan fire on Saturday have been named as Lee and Esme Baker.

48-year-old Lee Baker and his daughter Esme, from the Nottingham area, were excited to spend the first weekend of the holidays together, their family said in a statement.

They added: “We are all utterly devastated at what’s happened. This loss is incomprehensible at the moment, and we ask for people to give us space to process this utterly heartbreaking loss”.

Police were called to Golden Beach holiday park in Lincolnshire at 3.53am on Saturday morning to reports of a fire at the site.

Esme, 10, was on holiday with her family ( Lincolnshire Police )

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Lee Nixon of Lincolnshire Police, said: “We believe we might be close to arriving at a working hypothesis. We are working hard to validate the facts available to us to be able to provide answers for the family and loved ones of those who were very tragically taken by this fire. Yet the evident intensity of the fire has made this task incredibly challenging.”

Lee Baker, 48, has been named as victim of caravan fire ( Lincolnshire Police )

Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family at this time. Our fire investigation team is working with colleagues from Lincolnshire Police, and a full investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

"Once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns they may have, at what will be an upsetting time."