Father and daughter who died in caravan fire named
The father and daughter were looking forward to their holiday when fire broke out, family member says
A father and his 10-year-old daughter who died in a caravan fire on Saturday have been named as Lee and Esme Baker.
48-year-old Lee Baker and his daughter Esme, from the Nottingham area, were excited to spend the first weekend of the holidays together, their family said in a statement.
They added: “We are all utterly devastated at what’s happened. This loss is incomprehensible at the moment, and we ask for people to give us space to process this utterly heartbreaking loss”.
Police were called to Golden Beach holiday park in Lincolnshire at 3.53am on Saturday morning to reports of a fire at the site.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Lee Nixon of Lincolnshire Police, said: “We believe we might be close to arriving at a working hypothesis. We are working hard to validate the facts available to us to be able to provide answers for the family and loved ones of those who were very tragically taken by this fire. Yet the evident intensity of the fire has made this task incredibly challenging.”
Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, said: "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family at this time. Our fire investigation team is working with colleagues from Lincolnshire Police, and a full investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
"Once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns they may have, at what will be an upsetting time."