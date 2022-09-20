Average Briton has 200 parcels delivered every year, survey claims

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The average British household has some 200 cardboard boxes delivered every year, it has been claimed.

A survey of 2,000 adults found a typical household received one large box, one medium box and two small boxes a week.

Andy Barnetson, spokesperson for cardboard campaign group Beyond the Box, which commissioned the research, said: “It’s fascinating to see just how many parcels and boxes we’re receiving through the post each year.

“The great news is that the vast majority of these boxes are recycled across Britain which means the fibres used to create cardboard can be reused again and again.

“It’s so important we all continue to do our bit to ensure we recycle where we can – as otherwise we could be getting the height of 60 million skyscrapers’ worth of cardboard boxes thrown away each year.”

Nearly nine-tenths of those polled claim they always recycled the cardboard packaging they received through the post, although 13 per cent admitted they only sometimes did so.

Keeping rubbish out of landfill (63 per cent), being a habit (55 per cent) and wanting to reduce pollution (54 per cent) ranked as the main factors behind why people recycled.

Some 59 per cent of respondents said they were receiving more cardboard packages now than at any other point previously.

The research, carried out by OnePoll, found convenience (79 per cent), ease (56 per cent) and saving a journey (45 per cent) were the top reasons for opting for deliveries.

When it comes to the contents of those deliveries, presents (52 per cent), clothes (49 per cent) and electronics (37 per cent) were the most popular.

Also ranking highly were DIY and hobby equipment (35 per cent) and books (34 per cent).

There was also a willingness among 59 per cent of adults to buy goods which came in eco-friendly packaging.

It also emerged 68 per cent of adults wanted to see firms use less packaging, have it clearly marked as recyclable (57 per cent) and more recycling bin pick-ups by their local councils (48 per cent).

The most confusing part about recycling for 75 per cent was knowing what to do with certain materials, while 52 per cent said they lacked understanding about why some plastics could not be recycled.

And 92 per cent of people felt personally responsible for their own waste and recycling.

Mr Barnetson added: “There’s clearly an appetite among adults to recycle and do their bit for the planet.

“It’s really encouraging to see that as adults are receiving more deliveries than ever before, there is also a growing willingness to make sure their cardboard boxes are recycled.

“Sustainability at home is so important and with increased demand for cardboard boxes, we want to inspire the nation to think about their actions and the impact they can have.”