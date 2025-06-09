Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Meerkat pups welcomed at safari park

The four pups were born on May 10 at Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Lucinda Cameron
Monday 09 June 2025 15:12 BST
The meerkat pups were born last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The meerkat pups were born last month (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Meerkat pups are settling in and starting to “show a bit of character” in their home at a safari park.

The four pups were born on May 10 to parents Cardi B and Biggie at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

It is the third litter for the pair since they joined the park in 2022.

Meerkat pups are born blind, deaf and almost hairless but keepers said that now, aged around one month, the animals have opened their eyes and begun exploring the outside world.

Meerkats are described as incredibly social animals and live in tight-knit groups known as mobs which work together to raise their young.

Carolyn Booth, Pets Farm Team Leader at Blair Drummond, said: “The pups are just starting to find their feet and show a bit of character – it’s a brilliant stage to watch.

“They’re getting more confident by the day, and the rest of the mob has really stepped up to help raise them. It’s a real family effort.”

The pups have now started nibbling on bits of solid food and spend time following the adults around and practising their digging skills.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in